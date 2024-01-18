Police searching for suspect in rape of 10-year-old girl in East Harlem

Police are searching for the suspect allegedly behind a horrific sex attack on a child in Manhattan.

Investigators said the man (pictured above) raped a 10-year-old girl he met online. Police were told on Jan. 6 that the unidentified man met the young girl on an app, and the two met that night near Third Avenue and East 122nd Street in East Harlem.

The man raped the victim before fleeing on foot, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but police described her condition as stable.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information in regard to the alleged rape is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.