Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
East Harlem

Police searching for suspect in rape of 10-year-old girl in East Harlem

By NBC New York Staff

NYPD

Police are searching for the suspect allegedly behind a horrific sex attack on a child in Manhattan.

Investigators said the man (pictured above) raped a 10-year-old girl he met online. Police were told on Jan. 6 that the unidentified man met the young girl on an app, and the two met that night near Third Avenue and East 122nd Street in East Harlem.

The man raped the victim before fleeing on foot, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but police described her condition as stable.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information in regard to the alleged rape is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

East HarlemCrime and CourtsManhattanSex Crime
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us