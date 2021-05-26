Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
drugs

Handgun, $300K Worth of Cocaine Found in Man's Luggage at JFK Airport

107094863
Getty Images

A man traveling through John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens was arrested after officers found him carrying a handgun in his bag, as well as $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his carry-on, officials said.

Elijah Davis, a U.S. citizen, was arriving from Montego Bay, Jamaica on May 21 when he was stopped by Customs and Border Protection officers, the agency said. While examining Davis, a handgun along with 40 rounds of .9-mm bullets were found in a hard case box.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As the search continued, CBP officers determined that Davis' carry-on luggage felt unusually heavy, so an x-ray was performed on the bag, the agency said. Packages were discovered within the panels of the bag, which were found to contain about 10 pounds of cocaine — worth about $300,000, according to Customs and Border Protection.

News

Brooklyn Bridge 3 hours ago

Driver Injures Two Protesters on Brooklyn Bridge; NYPD Vehicle Sideswipes Another

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Manhattan DA Convenes Grand Jury in Trump Investigation, Report Says

"This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at our port of entries while keeping these dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities," said Marty Raybon, the acting director of the agency's New York office.

Davis faces federal narcotics smuggling charges, and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Attorney information for Davis was not immediately made available.

This article tagged under:

drugsCrime and CourtsJFK Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us