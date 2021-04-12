Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Lakewood

NJ Man's Attempt to Lure 16-Year-Old Girl Into Car for Sex Caught on Camera

By Ted Greenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A quick-thinking 16-year-old girl used her phone to record a man who tried luring her into his car for sex, New Jersey officials said.

Police in Lakewood tracked down and arrested 40-year-old Julio Anchia in connection to an attempted luring in the town last month.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Part of the March 31 encounter was caught on camera by the teen who recorded the man's allegedly overt advances to convince her into performing sexual acts.

News

COVID-19 12 hours ago

NY Lifts Mandatory Quarantine for Int'l Travel; Miranda Helps Open New Broadway Vaccine Site

Suffolk County 4 hours ago

NY Cop Still in Coma After Traffic Stop Stabbing; Surgeon Says He Could've Bled to Death

In the video, shared by police, the 16-year-old girl is offered $100 "for maybe 10 minutes" to "go around the block."

"I want to take your clothes off... touch, feel a little bit, your beautiful body. Just something quick and crazy," he's heard saying.

That video, shared widely on social media, captured the terrifying moment at the High Point Condominium complex. In several instances, the girl can be heard denying the man's attempts.

"I really though that she was very brave for being a 16-year-old to do that. That's, that's something that's amazing for 16-year-old that can think that quick, to act that way," said complex employee Theresa Watson.

Authorities said a "concerned citizen" who saw the video helped police identify Anchia. A nearly two-week investigation culminated with his arrest Sunday after Anchia turned himself into police.

Anchia has been charged with attempted luring, attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Attorney information for Anchia was not immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

LakewoodNew JerseyCrime and Courtscaught on camera
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us