NJ Man's Attempt to Lure 16-Year-Old Girl Into Car for Sex Caught on Camera

A quick-thinking 16-year-old girl used her phone to record a man who tried luring her into his car for sex, New Jersey officials said.

Police in Lakewood tracked down and arrested 40-year-old Julio Anchia in connection to an attempted luring in the town last month.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Part of the March 31 encounter was caught on camera by the teen who recorded the man's allegedly overt advances to convince her into performing sexual acts.

In the video, shared by police, the 16-year-old girl is offered $100 "for maybe 10 minutes" to "go around the block."

"I want to take your clothes off... touch, feel a little bit, your beautiful body. Just something quick and crazy," he's heard saying.

That video, shared widely on social media, captured the terrifying moment at the High Point Condominium complex. In several instances, the girl can be heard denying the man's attempts.

"I really though that she was very brave for being a 16-year-old to do that. That's, that's something that's amazing for 16-year-old that can think that quick, to act that way," said complex employee Theresa Watson.

Authorities said a "concerned citizen" who saw the video helped police identify Anchia. A nearly two-week investigation culminated with his arrest Sunday after Anchia turned himself into police.

Anchia has been charged with attempted luring, attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Attorney information for Anchia was not immediately available.