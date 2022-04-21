Crime and Courts

Former President of Honduras to Be Brought to U.S. to Face Drug Trafficking Charges

The Justice Department accused the former president of getting millions of dollars in a violent drug trafficking operation that shipped 500 tons of cocaine from Venezuela and Colombia to the U.S. through Honduras

By Jonathan Dienst and Pete Williams

Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was president of Honduras for eight years, was to be brought to New York Thursday to face charges of engineering a massive effort to flood the United States with cocaine.

The extraordinary prospect of a former head of state in handcuffs, escorted onto a waiting U.S. government plane by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, followed the arrest of Hernandez in February at his home in Tegucigalpa less than a month after he stepped down from office.

The Justice Department accused him of participating in a violent drug trafficking operation that shipped 500 tons of cocaine from Venezuela and Colombia to the U.S. through Honduras.

The charges said he received millions of dollars for shielding the drug traffickers from arrest and for facilitating their shipments.

A Honduran judge ruled last month that he could be extradited to the US. Once the plane arrived in New York, Hernandez was to be taken to a federal courtroom in Manhattan to formally face the charges.

Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez is escorted by Members of the Police Special Forces to be extradited to U.S.to face charges of taking bribes from drug traffickers at Honduran National Directorate of Special Forces on April 21, 2022 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (Photo by Jorge Cabrera/Getty Images)

His brother, Juan Antonio Hernandez, was sentenced in New York last year to life in prison upon conviction for drug trafficking and weapons violations. During that trial, prosecutors said President Hernandez agreed to use his country's military forces to provide security for drug traffickers.

The former president said on social media this year that the US charges were based on the claims of "drug traffickers and confessed assassins who were extradited by my government."

The extradition of Hernandez to the US marked one of the few times a former head of state was brought here to face charges. In 1990, Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a US military operation. He was convicted in federal court in Miami.

