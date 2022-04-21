Former President of Honduras to Be Brought to U.S. to Face Drug Trafficking Charges

Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was president of Honduras for eight years, was to be brought to New York Thursday to face charges of engineering a massive effort to flood the United States with cocaine.

The extraordinary prospect of a former head of state in handcuffs, escorted onto a waiting U.S. government plane by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, followed the arrest of Hernandez in February at his home in Tegucigalpa less than a month after he stepped down from office.

The Justice Department accused him of participating in a violent drug trafficking operation that shipped 500 tons of cocaine from Venezuela and Colombia to the U.S. through Honduras.

Así fue el traslado de #JuanOrlandoHernandez para ser entregado a la #DEA pic.twitter.com/aG543F7uO7 — Diario La Prensa (@DiarioLaPrensa) April 21, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

(For more in Spanish from Honduran newspaper Diario La Prensa on Hernandez's arrest, click here)

The charges said he received millions of dollars for shielding the drug traffickers from arrest and for facilitating their shipments.

A Honduran judge ruled last month that he could be extradited to the US. Once the plane arrived in New York, Hernandez was to be taken to a federal courtroom in Manhattan to formally face the charges.

Getty Images

His brother, Juan Antonio Hernandez, was sentenced in New York last year to life in prison upon conviction for drug trafficking and weapons violations. During that trial, prosecutors said President Hernandez agreed to use his country's military forces to provide security for drug traffickers.

The former president said on social media this year that the US charges were based on the claims of "drug traffickers and confessed assassins who were extradited by my government."

¡Mi amor @JuanOrlandoH, creo en ti, creo en tu inocencia, tu familia y tu nación por la que tanto luchaste estarán esperando por ti; estamos convencido que #VOLVERAS, claro que #VOLVERAS porque eres #INOCENTE. Estamos contigo y #Dios Todopoderoso te hará #JUSTICIA! pic.twitter.com/cDLXwqPp9W — Ana García de Hernández (@anagarciacarias) April 21, 2022

The extradition of Hernandez to the US marked one of the few times a former head of state was brought here to face charges. In 1990, Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a US military operation. He was convicted in federal court in Miami.