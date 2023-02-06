Florida Man Gets 20 Years to Life for 2000 Murder of NYC Woman

What to Know Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Naples, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in prison, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Dec. 21, 2022.

A Florida man was sentenced to decades behind bars for the murder of a Bronx woman in 2000, according to Bronx District Attorney's Office.

Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Naples, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in prison, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Dec. 21, 2022.

According to the district attorney's office, citing the investigation, on Dec. 2, 2000, inside an apartment building on East 180th Street, Dora Del Valle, 19, was house-sitting for her uncle who was hospitalized at the time. It was at that moment that Gonzalez, who lived blocks away from Del Valle, strangled her with a telephone cord, causing her death. The young woman, who had been raped, was found dead by her family later that day, Clark's office said.

A fingerprint and significant DNA evidence collected at the scene was matched to Gonzalez in 2017, according to the district attorney's office. According to prosecutors, the DNA hit also matched Gonzalez to a 2005 cold case murder in Westchester County.

Gonzalez was subsequently extradited from Florida on Dec. 8, 2017.

“The defendant killed a 19-year-old woman in December 2000 and her lifeless body was discovered by her mother," Clark said in a statement. "The defendant moved on and started a new life in Florida, but justice always catches up. The defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree Murder and was sentenced today to 20 years to life in prison. I thank the NYPD Detectives who never gave up on finding the person who killed Dora Del Valle, whose family has waited too long for closure, but I hope today they can take some comfort in this sentence."