Death of Pharma Millionaire Who Killed 8-Year-Old Son in Manhattan Hotel Ruled Suicide

The death of millionaire Gigi Jordan – the mom who murdered her 8-year-old autistic son in a Manhattan hotel room – has been ruled a suicide by the city medical examiner after she was found dead in a Brooklyn home she had been renting.

The medical examiner said that Jordan had died by asphyxia by covering her head with a plastic bag.

Jordan's bail had just been ordered revoked by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor a day earlier amid ongoing questions and legal fights over whether she could remain out on bail as she sought a new trial.

Several officials had previously said suicide was one possibility given Jordan's bail being revoked and that she was found dead in a bathtub with a note nearby. But one of her attorneys, Norman Siegel, said his client sounded in good spirits hours earlier when the two spoke by phone.

The 62-year-old pharma millionaire had admitted to plunging a lethal dose of medications down her son's throat with a syringe in a hotel room in 2010. She then ingested multiple medications herself and emailed a relative, who alerted authorities.

Jordan claimed at her trial that she had decided to kill herself and her son, Jude Mirra, because she believed that one of her ex-husbands was planning to have her killed, and that without her the boy would fall under the care of her other ex-husband and would be sexually abused. Both men denied her allegations against them.

Jordan was convicted of manslaughter in November 2014 and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Siegel confirmed Jordan's death saying it "is unbelievably sad." Appeals were ongoing, he added, and in his view Jordan "had a lot still to contribute to society."

Sources said Jordan was found dead Friday around 12:05 a.m. An NYPD spokesperson declined to comment, except to confirm an ongoing death investigation linked to the Brooklyn residence.