Lower Manhattan

Deadly Morning Shooting on Lower Manhattan Street Is Apparent Murder-Suicide: NYPD

An apparent murder-suicide took place on the streets of lower Manhattan Monday morning, two senior NYPD officials with direct knowledge of the investigation tell News 4 New York.

Although it is still early in the investigation, police sources say they believe the incident -- in which a man and a woman in their 40s were confirmed dead -- is domestic in nature.

Police units were seen on the corner of Morris and Greenwich streets, as they continued to canvas the area.

Law enforcement sources say that the incident claimed the lives of a man and woman. Meanwhile, witnesses say they say the man allegedly approach the woman, shoot her twice in the head and then turn the gun on himself.

The woman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

Additional information was not immediately available.

