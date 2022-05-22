Balcony Burglar Breaks Into NYC Apartment, Stabs Husband to Death: NYPD

A suspect scaling apartment building balconies in the middle of the night broke into a third floor unit and stabbed a Queens man to death, police said.

The intruder surprised a couple in the top-floor apartment, entering through a balcony window around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said the wife sleeping inside was startled awake and managed to get away, but her husband was not so lucky. The 35-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed the man multiple times with a sharp object.

Then the suspect tried to make his escape. Police said he fled and jumped down to the second-floor balcony and tried to enter that apartment as well, but the people inside called 911.

When police arrived, the alleged killer was scaling down the building again. Officers deployed a taser and took the man into custody.

Investigators were working to determine a motive for the intruder's bizarre deadly break-in.