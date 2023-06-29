Crime and Courts

Passaic County

Authorities search for driver involved in fatal NJ hit-and-run that killed 83-year-old

The motor vehicle crash happened around 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in Hawthorne, New Jersey, according to prosecutors and local police.

By NBC New York Staff

Prosecutors in New Jersey are asking for the public's help in locating the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of an 83-year-old man.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper jointly announced they are searching for any information in relation the hit-and-run crash that took place Wednesday evening.

According to Valdes and Knepper, at around 8:46 p.m. the Hawthorne Police Department received a report of a vehicle crash in the area of Wagaraw Road and Passaic Street.

Allegedly, a gray-colored Ford F-150 with registration W73-MCN struck a pedestrian before leaving the area.

The pedestrian, an 83-year-old man, was later identified as Joe Bender. Bender was taken to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Local authorities urge anyone with information to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or at tips@passaiccountynj.org. Those with information can also contact the Hawthorne Police Department at 973-427-1800.

