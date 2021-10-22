Attempted Murder Charges for 2 in Anti-Gay Attack That Left Victims With Collapsed Lungs

What to Know Two Brooklyn men were indicted for attempted murder as a hate crime in last month's gruesome anti-gay attack, the borough's district attorney announced Friday

Two Brooklyn men were indicted for attempted murder as a hate crime in last month's gruesome anti-gay attack on two victims who were left with multiple stab wounds and collapsed lungs, the borough's district attorney announced Friday.

Two men waiting for food at a Bushwick bodega on Sept. 4 were brutally attacked and hospitalized following a series of homophobic slurs lobbed at the victims, authorities say.

According to the district attorney's office, Christopher Clemente and Jonathan Carter are two of three men involved in the vicious beating and stabbing attack that left the two victims hospitalized.

Clemente is accused of punching the 36-year-old victim in the face before Carter beat him with a glass liquor bottle then stabbed him repeatedly in the head and body. Officials say he suffered multiple stab wounds and a collapsed left lung.

The second victim, 29, was allegedly chased down by Clemente and another man not yet in custody. Clemente got ahold of the victim and stabbed him several times while yelling homophobic slurs, the DA says.

The younger victim had two collapsed lungs in additional to the multiple stab wounds across his body.

“The two victims in this case suffered serious and life-threatening injuries in a completely unprovoked attack. The defendants’ actions were particularly egregious as they allegedly attacked two innocent people because they believed them to be gay," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

Gonzalez says the indictment charges the duo with attempted murder as a hate crime, attempted assault, and assault as a hate crime, among other charges. Attorney information for either suspect was not immediately known.

Carter, of Ocean Hill, was arraigned before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun on Friday. Clemente, of Bedford Stuyvesant, is scheduled for arraignment next week.