Bronx

Armed Robbery Ring Luring Men to NYC Hotels Struck 5 Times in July: Cops

Police said the men expect to meet a woman, but get robbed at gunpoint by a trio instead

A woman luring men to Bronx hotel rooms is part of a team of robbers known to tie up their victims and run off with cash, phones and clothing, NYPD officials said Sunday.

Police said the robbery ring has struck five times in July. In each instance, police said a woman in her 20s finds a man on Facebook who agrees to meet up at a hotel in the borough.

After getting to the room, she instructs the man to take a shower while she lets another woman and a man into the room, according to police. The two new arrivals are typically armed and threaten to shoot the man once he gets out of the shower, they said.

Next, the group binds the man with duct tape and removes his personal belongings before fleeing the room. Police said none of the victims suffered any injuries that required hospitalization.

The first incident occurred back on July 7 around 6 p.m. at Wheeler Hotel Bronx. The trio's first victim was a 31-year-old man.

The second and third hits were just a day apart, July 16 and 17, at Crown Motor Inn and Friendly Motor Inn. The most recent and last known armed robberies took place on July 24 at Van Cortlandt Motel and Sheridan Motel on July 26.

The woman who allegedly lures the men to the motels is around 25 years old, 5'2" tall and roughly 200 pounds. Police said she has black hair, tattoos on both arms and wears glasses.

Authorities said the second woman is older, around 40, roughly 4'11" tall and 140 pounds. The man is also close to 25 and around 5'10" tall and 170 pounds.

