An inside look at some of the biggest rip-offs spreading through NYC this holiday season

From wigs and disguises, to puncturing tires and pretending to be a good Samaritan, this time of year unfortunately brings out grinches lurking across New York City.

NBC New York got an inside look at three of the biggest rip-offs spreading across the five boroughs during the holiday season, as the NYPD pulled back the curtain on the teams looking to sour the season.

One of the quickest one involves digital pickpockets masquerading as charity fundraisers, mainly in Manhattan parks, according to police.

The crooks will say they’re collecting donations for jerseys or for a basketball trip or just to support their team, said Sgt. Matt Doherty, of the NYPD’s Financial Crimes Task Force. They will also claim they only accept Venmo, Zelle, CashApp or other similar money apps.

“Out of the kindness of their heart, the unsuspecting victim will give over an unlocked phone,” Doherty said.

In the blink of an eye, they can swipe a fortune. Doherty said they can get anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 in the quick con job.

On the street, other criminals use even more money – but this time as bait.

"They approach a victim on the street under the guise of the subject just won a $1 million lotto," said Doherty.

The lottery scammers claim they don’t understand English and need help to get their cash, according to Doherty. They’ll offer to split the prize – but not before their target gives them good-faith down payment, in order to make sure the target doesn't steal the "winning" ticket.

Once the cash is handed over, the scammers will swap out the bags and be on their way, with the victim given a bag of "Monopoly money," Doherty said.

Then there's a scam that has come as a surprise even to police, who have captured footage of it going down on a busy Queens street corner. Doherty said the department is "seeing it daily almost."

The target, says Doherty, has been people who have just withdrawn cash from banks. Videos obtained by NBC New York show, in detail, how it happens.

It always begins with a crook watching a victim take out lots of cash, waiting for someone to take out large sums like $20,000-$50,000, Doherty said.

In one case, a suspect follows the victim to a store, where a partner-in-crime drops coins at the door — serving as a distraction that stops the victim from exiting. Video shows the thief then reach into the victim's backpack and steal the cash.

An alternate bank-follow scam is even more sophisticated, involving tacks, flat tires and once again, distraction. After a target is seen withdrawing money, the crooks again work in teams: As the target is looking to leave the bank, one person walks slowly in front of their vehicle, as another person places tacks on the ground to puncture a rear tire.

The target drives over the sharp objects and the tire goes flat as they drive away. The alleged thieves, who have been following their target, then approach the victim, trying to appear as good Samaritans.

One of the scammers pretends to fall and offers to help fix the tire, video shows, but it doesn't work. Moments later, a woman can be seen trying to lure the victim away from her SUV, saying she can find help around the corner. Finally, they are able to distract the victim while they inspect the flat tire — and as that's going on, another man sneaks up, quietly opens the driver's door, and steals the bag filled with cash.

"We see these teams they are well dressed they use disguises. They’ll wear wigs. They’ll wear hats, masks, they’ll change their appearance. They’ll switch out cars," said Doherty. "It’s nothing short of a professional operation."