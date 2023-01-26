Alleged Suspect Behind Deadly NYC Stabbing Spree Before Christmas Indicted for Murder

The alleged suspect behind a deadly stabbing spree in December that stretched from the East Village to Harlem was indicted and faces a slew of charges, including two counts of murder.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday that Roland Codrington was charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbings of a man outside a bar in the East Village as well as a doctor in a Harlem park. The 35-year-old Codrington also faces charges of attempted murder and assault for a near-fatal double stabbing at a bar in East Harlem, according to Bragg.

On Dec. 19, 51-year-old James Cunningham left a bar around 1 a.m. and bumped into Codrington outside a mini mart on Ave A near 13th Street, police said. A short fight ensued, and Codrington took out a knife and slashed Cunningham in the neck, leaving him bleed, court documents state.

Cunningham later died at the hospital. Police said the two men did not know each other prior to the incident.

Three days later, on Dec. 22, Codrington was at the East Harlem bar Teddy's, on Second Avenue and East 112th Street, which police said was near his apartment. While there, he allegedly stabbed two men who saw him harass a woman at the bar and tried to stop him. Both victims suffered series injuries, but were expected to recover.

The following day, Codrington walked into Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park and stabbed a doctor more than 30 times, according to court documents. The victim, 60-year-old pediatrician Dr. Bruce Henry, died at the scene.

According to police, the park is where Codrington went to cool off after the bar fight. Just as it was in the first deadly stabbing, police said the two men did not know each other.

Codrington then took the keys to Dr. Henry's Mercedes-Benz and drove away, prosecutors said. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, police caught him in the Bronx, where he was found inside the stolen vehicle after a citywide manhunt.

“Roland Codrington allegedly wreaked havoc across the city in a crime spree that left two dead,” said D.A. Bragg. “Manhattanites deserve to live their daily lives without the fear of being attacked. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Attorney information for Codrington was not immediately available.