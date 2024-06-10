Alabama man charged in deadly 2021 hit-and-run that killed 79-year-old NYC woman

What to Know An Alabama man, who used to live in Queens, was charged for leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 79-year-old woman in 2021, the local district attorney said.

Edward Garzón, 43, was arraigned Thursday on the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal collision. If convicted, Garzón faces up to seven years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on July 22.

The charges stem for an alleged series of events that took place Dec. 13, 2021. On that day, att around 4:50 p.m., Garzón was driving a black 2015 Mercedes Benz S550 headed eastbound on Cooper Avenue between 82nd and 83rd streets when Helena Conti of Queens was walking across the street.

An Alabama man, who used to live in Queens, was charged for leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 79-year-old woman in 2021, the local district attorney said.

Edward Garzón, 43, was arraigned Thursday on the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal collision near the Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale. If convicted, Garzón faces up to seven years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on July 22.

The charges stem for an alleged series of events that took place Dec. 13, 2021. On that day, att around 4:50 p.m., Garzón was driving a black 2015 Mercedes Benz S550 headed eastbound on Cooper Avenue between 82nd and 83rd streets when Helena Conti of Queens was walking across the street.

Allegedly, Garzón hit Conti and left the scene. Conti was taken to a hospital where she died of severe head trauma suffered during the impact, the charges said.

Investigators allegedly found the Mercedes at a local auto body shop after an insurance claim for the damage was filed.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Subsequently, the investigators obtained DNA samples that matched Conti from the car's windshield and headlights, among other areas on the car.

“I created a Vehicular Homicide Unit and assembled experts to make sure that every family gets closure," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said of the unit which not only examines current unsolved cases but older ones as well. "Working with our partners at the NYPD, we reviewed unsolved cases and today we’re announcing that a defendant will be held accountable for the death of a woman who was hit and left to die on a Queens street in December 2021.”

Attorney information for Garzón was not immediately known.