85-year-old Arizona man arrested for allegedly aiding in New York suicide

An 85-year-old Arizona man was arrested and charged for aiding in a suicide that allegedly took place in a New York motel, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Stephen Miller, of Tucson, was arraigned in Ulster County court Friday for manslaughter in the second degree, as well as assault in the first and second degrees, all stemming from the incident that took place in the fall of last year.

According to the police, on Nov. 9, 2023, at around 11:15 a.m., they responded to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person in a motel room at Super 8 on Washington Avenue.

When police and EMS personnel arrived it appeared that the person died by suicide alone in the room. However, a subsequent investigation allegedly found evidence that a second person had been in the room who contributed to or helped in the suicide, police said.

Attorney information for Miller was not immediately known. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 16.

Miller is not related to the person found in the motel, police said.

