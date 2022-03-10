83-Year-Old Convicted Killer Arrested in Case of Woman's Torso Found on NYC Street

An 83-year-old previously convicted in two other killings has been arrested in connection with the grisly discovery of a woman's body — missing a head, arms and legs — that was found in a garbage bag in a shopping cart on a busy street outside a Brooklyn store last week, according to police and prison records.

Harvey Marcelin, who has spent more than 50 years in prison for the two prior convictions in deaths of other women, is charged with concealing a human corpse regarding the torso that law enforcement sources said belonged to a 68-year-old woman living in an LGBTQ shelter in the Clinton Hill area at the time of her death.

Additional charges could be forthcoming.

The body was found a week ago at the corner of Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues, just outside a construction safety gear shop next to a carpet store, by a passerby who noticed the bag on his way to a friend's house in Greenpoint and decided to open it up when it was still there on his way home. He was the one to call 911.

The bag wasn't tied up. It was only rolled down, a senior NYPD official said the man reported. He reached inside. First, he felt a roll of toilet paper. Then came the torso.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the woman died. It's not yet clear if a human leg found blocks from the torso a few days later has been definitively linked to the same victim.

According to prison records cited by the New York Post, Marcelin has twice been convicted of killings before. Marcelin spent more than 50 years in state prison on murder and manslaughter convictions dating back to 1963.

The murder charge stemmed from a woman's shooting death. Marcelin was released on lifetime parole in May 1984, the Post reported, and cuffed again for allegedly stabbing another woman less than a year later. Marcelin was released from prison in late 2019.

Police stress their investigation in the latest case is ongoing. Marcelin is due back in court Thursday. Marcelin is being represented by Legal Aid, which didn't immediately return an email request for comment early Thursday.