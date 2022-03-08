Brooklyn

Human Leg Found in Brooklyn

NYPD Badge
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Police say they discovered a human body part in a bag in Cyprus Hills around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were responding to a call on Jamaica Avenue when they found the remains, which they said appeared to be a human leg.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

On March 3, a woman's body — missing a head, arms and legs — was found in a garbage bag in a shopping cart at a Brooklyn intersection.

Law enforcement sources say a person walking by the intersection of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues around 1:45 a.m. made the discovery near a pawn shop and other small businesses, and called 911.

So far, investigators have not said if the two incidents are connected. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us