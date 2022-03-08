Human Leg Found in Brooklyn

Police say they discovered a human body part in a bag in Cyprus Hills around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were responding to a call on Jamaica Avenue when they found the remains, which they said appeared to be a human leg.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

On March 3, a woman's body — missing a head, arms and legs — was found in a garbage bag in a shopping cart at a Brooklyn intersection.

Law enforcement sources say a person walking by the intersection of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues around 1:45 a.m. made the discovery near a pawn shop and other small businesses, and called 911.

So far, investigators have not said if the two incidents are connected.