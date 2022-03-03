Headless Woman Found in Shopping Cart at NYC Intersection: Source

A woman's body -- one missing a head, arms and legs -- was found in a garbage bag in a shopping cart at a Brooklyn intersection early Thursday, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case says.

A person walking by the intersection of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues around 1:45 a.m. happened to make the grisly discovery and called 911.

Detectives are trying to use DNA to identify the victim, given the absence of anything to match to dental or fingerprint records.

They're also doing an extensive canvas for area surveillance footage that may show a person or people pushing the cart into the area before it was found.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the woman died.