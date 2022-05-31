72-Year-Old Recovering After Getting Hit by Stray Bullet While Watching TV Inside Her NYC Home

A 72-year-old Queens woman is recovering from a gunshot wound she received when she was hit by a stray bullet as she sat in her own home.

The victim's South Ozone Park home was riddled with at least 10 bullet holes. Police say they are looking for a man who apparently got out of a black sedan Monday night and opened fired into the home before driving away.

According to the woman, she heard a barrage of bullets and was then hit -- the latest in a growing list of innocent gun violence victims.

The victim's son, Desmond Drew, speaking exclusively with News 4 New York, said his mother is expected to be fine and will be discharged from the hospital.

"It hurts. I'm actually at a loss for words," Drew says of the incident.

Drew's mother was watching TV Monday night when bullets flew through the window. However, as she leaned back in her chair to escape the bullet, one of them went through her arm, her son said. She ended up calling police and then her son to notify them of what just took place.

"She said they're shooting and she realizes it's the house she is in, so she leans back a little and one of the bullets was able to hit her," he said.

A neighbor's doorbell camera caught the sound of a few of the bullets after dark car drove by just before 11:30 p.m. Minutes later, dozens of officers flooded the street.

Longtime neighbors enjoying Memorial Day said it was quite Monday night -- as they say is the usual case in their quiet South Ozone Park block.

"It sounded like 10 pops. We thought it was fireworks. My daughter was asleep in her room and she comes running downstairs, 'What was that?'" one of the neighbors said.

The NYPD does not believe the 72-year-old woman was the intended target.

Drew said he is grateful that his mom is OK.

"It's a blessing, but at the same time, it's just a little bit confusing. I don't feel good inside because basically this gun thing is getting really out of control now. This is ridiculous," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.