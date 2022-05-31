Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
South Ozone Park

72-Year-Old Recovering After Getting Hit by Stray Bullet While Watching TV Inside Her NYC Home

The incident took place in South Ozone Park on Memorial Day night

By Jessica Cunnington

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 72-year-old Queens woman is recovering from a gunshot wound she received when she was hit by a stray bullet as she sat in her own home.

The victim's South Ozone Park home was riddled with at least 10 bullet holes. Police say they are looking for a man who apparently got out of a black sedan Monday night and opened fired into the home before driving away.

According to the woman, she heard a barrage of bullets and was then hit -- the latest in a growing list of innocent gun violence victims.

The victim's son, Desmond Drew, speaking exclusively with News 4 New York, said his mother is expected to be fine and will be discharged from the hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It hurts. I'm actually at a loss for words," Drew says of the incident.

Drew's mother was watching TV Monday night when bullets flew through the window. However, as she leaned back in her chair to escape the bullet, one of them went through her arm, her son said. She ended up calling police and then her son to notify them of what just took place.

"She said they're shooting and she realizes it's the house she is in, so she leans back a little and one of the bullets was able to hit her," he said.

News

gun violence 6 hours ago

7 NY Mayors to Launch New Effort Against Gun Violence Following Mass Shootings

gun violence 20 hours ago

TSA Worker Fatally Shot in NYC While on Call With Sister; Search for Gunman Continues

A neighbor's doorbell camera caught the sound of a few of the bullets after dark car drove by just before 11:30 p.m. Minutes later, dozens of officers flooded the street.

Longtime neighbors enjoying Memorial Day said it was quite Monday night -- as they say is the usual case in their quiet South Ozone Park block.

"It sounded like 10 pops. We thought it was fireworks. My daughter was asleep in her room and she comes running downstairs, 'What was that?'" one of the neighbors said.

The NYPD does not believe the 72-year-old woman was the intended target.

Drew said he is grateful that his mom is OK.

"It's a blessing, but at the same time, it's just a little bit confusing. I don't feel good inside because basically this gun thing is getting really out of control now. This is ridiculous," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

South Ozone ParkNew York CityNYPDQueensgun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us