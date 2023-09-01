Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
nypd crime stoppers

70-year-old punched in face while exiting subway station in Harlem: NYPD

Police say they are searching for the individual that attacked the man at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

NYPD Crime Stoppers

What to Know

  • Police are searching for an individual they say punched a 70-year-old man who was exiting a subway station in Harlem on Wednesday.
  • According to the NYPD, at around 7:15 p.m., an unknown individual approached the 70-year-old man while he was trying to exit the southbound C train at the corner of Saint Nicholas Avenue and 145th Street.
  • Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police are searching for an individual they say punched a 70-year-old man who was exiting a subway station in Harlem on Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, at around 7:15 p.m., an unknown individual approached the 70-year-old man while he was trying to exit the southbound C train at the corner of Saint Nicholas Avenue and 145th Street.

The individual allegedly punched the man in the face -- resulting in a severe laceration to his face and lip -- before escaping.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The man hurt in the attack was transported by EMS to St. Luke's Hospital / Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

Police describe the individual being sought in the attack as a male about 5'8" in height, approximately 170 pounds in weight with a slim build, last seen wearing gray Gap hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and an afro hairstyle.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This article tagged under:

nypd crime stoppersNew YorkNew York CityHarlemsubway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us