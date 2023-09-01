70-year-old punched in face while exiting subway station in Harlem: NYPD

What to Know Police are searching for an individual they say punched a 70-year-old man who was exiting a subway station in Harlem on Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, at around 7:15 p.m., an unknown individual approached the 70-year-old man while he was trying to exit the southbound C train at the corner of Saint Nicholas Avenue and 145th Street.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The individual allegedly punched the man in the face -- resulting in a severe laceration to his face and lip -- before escaping.

The man hurt in the attack was transported by EMS to St. Luke's Hospital / Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

Police describe the individual being sought in the attack as a male about 5'8" in height, approximately 170 pounds in weight with a slim build, last seen wearing gray Gap hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and an afro hairstyle.

