3 Arrested in Shooting Death of Bronx Father Who Was Walking With 6-Year-Old Kid

Police have arrested three men in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting of a father walking with his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month.

The NYPD on Thursday arrested Davon Delks, Laquan Heyward and Devon Vines, all members of the Sev-O gang, for the killing of 29-year-old Anthony Robinson on July 5, according to Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

Earlier this morning, members of the Bronx Violent Felony Squad with the assistance of Bronx Warrants, 44 Pct Squad, the Criminal Enterprise Investigations Section, and TARU apprehended & arrested Davon Delks, Laquan Heyward, and Devon Vines for the Homicide of Anthony Robinson. pic.twitter.com/0sddj0OVZZ — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 16, 2020

A surveillance video shows Robinson, holding his child's hand, crossing Sheridan Avenue at E 170th Street in the Bronx when a vehicle pulled up. Someone on the passenger side of the car then pulled out a gun and shot Robinson; his daughter can be seen running away alone.

The child was able to escape unharmed.

Police are still investigating whether another shooting that took place nearby after Robinson's death was connected. Two gunmen ambushed Joel Baba, and Eghosa Imafidon, and Mohammed Baba in the hallway of 306 East 171 Street, police said.

Baba, 22, and Imafidon, 23, were killed, while the third man, 29, was struck in the arm and survived, according to police.

The shootings come amid a huge uptick in gun violence in the city over recent weeks, with week-over-week comparisons to 2019 show 200 percent increases in shooting victims.

In total, from July 3 to July 5, the NYPD recorded a total of 44 shooting incidents with 63 victims. That compares to 16 incidents and 21 victims over the same three days last year.