Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYC Violence

NYPD Looking Into If Shooting Deaths of 2 Men Were Done in Retaliation for Bronx Drive-By

Investigators are probing whether the deaths were revenge for a murder just over two hours earlier and four blocks away, police sources said, in which a man was killed while walking with his young daughter

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating whether two men killed in a hail of gunfire in the Bronx on Sunday were murdered as retaliation for the fatal drive-by shooting of a father walking with his 6-year-old daughter, a senior law enforcement official told NBC New York.

Two gunmen ambushed Joel Baba, and Eghosa Imafidon, and Mohammed Baba in the hallway of 306 East 171 Street, around 8 p.m, cops said.

Baba, 22, and Imafidon, 23, were killed, while the third man, 29, was struck in the arm and expected to survive, according to police.

News

COVID-19

New York, New Jersey Up Quarantine-Restricted States to 19 as Travel Fuels Fresh Outbreaks

police brutality

Man in Queens Police Chokehold Arrested in Separate Assault

Investigators are probing whether their deaths were revenge for the murder of Anthony Robinson, 29, that took place just over two hours earlier and four blocks away, police sources said.

Robinson was killed by a drive-by shooter as he crossed Sheridan Avenue near East 170th Street while walking with his 6-year-old daughter.

His daughter witnessed the attack and was able to escape unharmed.

The shootings come amid a huge uptick in gun violence in the city over recent weeks, with week-over-week comparisons to 2019 show 200 percent increases in shooting victims.

In total, from July 3 to July 5, the NYPD recorded a total of 44 shooting incidents with 63 victims. That compares to 16 incidents and 21 victims over the same three days last year.

This article tagged under:

NYC ViolenceBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us