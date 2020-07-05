Bullet Strikes NYPD Patrol Vehicle, Misses Officers Sitting Inside

A bullet shot through the front window of a marked patrol vehicle overnight narrowly missed two officers sitting inside, the NYPD said early Sunday.

The incident happened just before midnight in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. The officers were seated inside the vehicle, parked just outside the 40th Precinct.

Shards from the window cut one of the officer's face, the department said, but he is expected to be OK.

It was not immediately clear if police were the intended target. The NYPD did not have any suspect description Sunday morning.

In tweets published Sunday, unions representing officers in the department pointed blame toward Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson for creating what the unions called an "unacceptable environment."

The Sergeants Benevolent Association said 37 people were shot within 24 hours over the July 4th holiday. According to the union's records, at least three of those people died.

The union's report has not been confirmed by NYPD spokespersons. But reported shootings in the city are up compared to the same period last year. According to the department, police recorded 63 shooting incidents last week, compared to 26 from the year before.

— Ken Buffa (@KenBuffa) July 5, 2020

The shooting coincides with the anniversary of the deadly ambush of Bronx Detective Miosotis Familia.

The officer was gunned down while sitting in a patrol vehicle on July 5, 2017. The suspect walked up and fired through the vehicle's window. He was later killed by police.

Familia was a 12-year veteran of the force and is survived by her three children.