Manhattan

20-Year-Old Indicted for Attacking, Dragging Woman Off NYC Street in Rape Attempt: DA

Estarling Martinez Cabral is charged with numerous crimes for allegedly attacking a woman as she walked on the Upper West Side in July, dragging her to a secluded area and attempting to rape her, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.

Handout

What to Know

A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly attacking a woman as she walked on the Upper West Side in July, dragging her to a secluded area and attempting to rape her, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.

Estarling Martinez Cabral is charged with attempted rape in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, strangulation in the second degree and unlawful imprisonment in the first degree.

On July 20, a 33-year-old woman walking on a Manhattan street was grabbed from behind by a man on an electric scooter and dragged to a secluded area, where the man tried to rape her, the NYPD said at the time.

According to police, she was walking on West 69th Street shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when the stranger ambushed her.

Man Drags Woman Off Manhattan Street in Rape Attempt — With Another Predator Still on Loose: Cops

According to court documents, he dragged her to a secluded area in the courtyard of a residential building, and proceeded to strangle, sexually abuse, and attempt to rape her. When an eyewitness verbally intervened, Martinez Cabral fled, before turning himself in a week later.

The woman was treated at the scene for scratches and lacerations to her body.

“Every New Yorker has the right to walk safely along our City’s streets. As alleged, Estarling Martinez Cabral violently attacked a woman doing just that, forcing her to a secluded area before attempting to rape her,” said District Attorney Bragg. "Our Special Victims Division provides survivor-centered and trauma-informed services, all free of charge. We encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sex crime to call our Hotline at 212-335-9373.”

Attorney information for Martinez Cabral was not immediately known.

