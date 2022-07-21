Man Drags Woman Off Manhattan Street in Rape Attempt — With Another Predator Still on Loose: Cops

A 33-year-old woman walking on a Manhattan street was grabbed from behind by a man on an electric scooter and dragged to a secluded area, where the man tried to rape her, the NYPD said Thursday.

According to police, she was walking on West 69th Street shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when the stranger ambushed her. He pulled her away from the street, out of view of anyone who happened to be walking or driving by at the time, cops say.

The man rode off on his scooter after the attack. Police released surveillance footage (above) that shows him running away in the aftermath as the woman stumbles up some stairs, appearing disoriented.

The woman was treated at the scene for scratches and lacerations to her body.

The hunt for this suspect comes as the NYPD searches for another man in multiple violent sex attacks in Manhattan. Two of them happened within the span of an hour on Saturday. Cops just added a third incident from May to the pattern this week.

Anyone with information on either man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.