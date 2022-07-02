Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
gun violence

2 Men Sitting in Back of Livery Cab Shot in Midtown: Cops

By Myles Miller

Investigators comb through a taxi involved in an early morning shooting.
News 4

An early morning shooting sent two men who ordered a livery cab to the hospital, each with a gunshot wound in their arms, the NYPD said.

The men, 22 and 24 years old, were in the back of the vehicle in Midtown around 4 a.m. when they heard gunshots, two senior officials said. Then they felt the bullets.

One of the men was shot in his left arm, the other in his right arm, officials said. The victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital to be treated and are expected to be survive.

Crime scene investigators were seen combing through the vehicle at W 37th Street and 8th Avenue well into the morning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the shooter fled on foot down 8th Avenue. No arrests have been announced.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNew York CityNYPDMidtownlivery cab
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us