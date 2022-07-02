2 Men Sitting in Back of Livery Cab Shot in Midtown: Cops

An early morning shooting sent two men who ordered a livery cab to the hospital, each with a gunshot wound in their arms, the NYPD said.

The men, 22 and 24 years old, were in the back of the vehicle in Midtown around 4 a.m. when they heard gunshots, two senior officials said. Then they felt the bullets.

One of the men was shot in his left arm, the other in his right arm, officials said. The victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital to be treated and are expected to be survive.

Crime scene investigators were seen combing through the vehicle at W 37th Street and 8th Avenue well into the morning.

Police said the shooter fled on foot down 8th Avenue. No arrests have been announced.