Syracuse

16-Year-Old Syracuse Girl Arrested for Fatally Stabbing 13-Year-Old Girl: Police

The 16-year-old is accused of stabbing the other girl in the chest during an argument that turned physical, according to court documents

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Syracuse, authorities said Tuesday.

Xomara Diaz, 16, was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of the 13-year-old Monday, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told the Post-Standard. She’s accused of stabbing the other girl in the chest during an argument that turned physical, according to court documents.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It wasn't clear if Diaz had an attorney who could comment on the charge against her.

The 13-year-old, who has not been identified by police, was the second teenage homicide victim in Syracuse in three days. Police said Radames Francisco, 15, was fatally shot on Friday by a 14-year-old boy.

“In Syracuse right now, we have children and families in crisis," Mayor Ben Walsh said in a statement. “They are living in constant trauma in circumstances made worse by the stress and disruption of the last year.”

The mayor added, “As a community, we need to give them refuge. We need to teach our children to value their own lives and the lives of others. We need to show them they are cared for in our homes, schools, community centers, places of worship and even in our streets.”

