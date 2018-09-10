Roadside 'Crack Pipe' Vending Machine Seized in Brookhaven, Long Island - NBC New York
Roadside 'Crack Pipe' Vending Machine Seized in Brookhaven, Long Island

The big, blue vending machine labeled 'PENS' was fitted into the grass outside the shopping center

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Town of Brookhaven
    The makeshift crack pipe vending machine and an example of its contents.

    A makeshift 'crack pipe vending machine' has been discovered outside of a shopping center in a town on Long Island.

    Residents in Coram, Brookhaven, complained after a vending machine dispensing crack pipes popped up in front of the Coram Commons shopping center on Middle Country Road.

    The big, blue vending machine labeled 'PENS' was fitted into the grass outside the shopping center with concrete, and fastened with padlocks.

    The Town of Brookhaven released an image of the pipes that the box dispensed. That appeared to be made out of a broken down pen, with a small piece of gauze.

    The Town of Brookhaven received complaints about the dispensary on Sunday. Town Law Department investigators were taking immediate action to remove the vending machine and were referring all finding to the Suffolk County Police Department.

      

