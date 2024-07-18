Councilwoman accused of biting NYPD cop released from jail, to hold press conference

What to Know New York City Councilwoman Susan Zhuang was met with a crowd of supporters cheering her on after she was released from jail late Wednesday following her arrest during a Brooklyn protest in which she allegedly bit the deputy chief of the NYPD.

Zhuang, a Democrat representing the 43rd district, was protesting the construction of a new homeless shelter at the corner of 25th Avenue and 86th Street in Bensonhurst.

According to the senior police official, Zhuang bit Deputy Chief Frank DiGiacomo in the arm, describing it as a "pretty nasty bite."

New York City Councilwoman Susan Zhuang was met with a crowd of supporters cheering her on after she was released from jail late Wednesday following her arrest during a Brooklyn protest in which she allegedly bit the deputy chief of the NYPD.

Zhuang, a Democrat representing the 43rd district, was protesting the construction of a new homeless shelter at the corner of 25th Avenue and 86th Street in Bensonhurst at the time of her arrest Wednesday.

NBC New York obtained video of the scene, which shows a multitude of protesters demonstrating in front of the construction site. Additionally, videos circulating online seem to show a group of protesters trying to dismantle the barricade, while another video allegedly shows the councilwoman arrested and cuffed to the metal barricade gate.

According to the senior police official, Zhuang bit Deputy Chief Frank DiGiacomo on the arm, describing it as a "pretty nasty bite."

Prior to her arrest, Zhuang posted on X a video of protesters asking to see the permits for the construction of the homeless shelter, alleging there are none.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"There is no permits [sic]," Zhuang writes. "Mayor office allowed construction at 5 a.m. in our neighborhood."

There is no permits. Mayor office allowed construction at 5 am in our neighborhood pic.twitter.com/ERR4uo3KPg — Susan Zhuang 莊文怡 (@susanzhuangnyc) July 17, 2024

The founder of the Guardian Angels and former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa also posted on X video of the protesters trying to dismantle the barricade.

"Local residents in Bensonhurst are protesting a homeless shelter that was being opened at 5AM with NO consent from the community, or their Council Member Susan Zhuang! Zhuang stood up for her community, and was arrested this morning protesting this shelter," Sliwa's post reads in part. "WE STAND WITH SUSAN ZHUANG and the entire Bensonhurst community against unsafe shelters in residential communities!"

Local residents in Bensonhurst are protesting a homeless shelter that was being opened at 5AM with NO consent from the community, or their Council Member Susan Zhuang! Zhuang stood up for her community, and was arrested this morning protesting this shelter. WE STAND WITH SUSAN… pic.twitter.com/tCdTYD0jCp — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) July 17, 2024

Zhuang was charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstructing government administration, a police spokesperson said. Attorney information for the councilwoman was not immediately known. She was released without bond after being arraigned on a felony assault charge and various misdemeanors and violations.

The Police Benevolence Association, the union representing police officers, said they were shocked by the reported violence against the NYPD, and that after a full and fair investigation, Zhuang should face accountability.

The protests continued for much of Wednesday. The group said they've been there every day for months. Residents in the neighborhood said they worry about the impact of a homeless shelter in the community, and that housing ends homelessness, not shelters.

"This is right in their backyards, in the middle of a residential neighborhood. There are better places to put this homeless shelter than right here," said Steve Chan, who is running for the New York State Senate seat for District 17.

Others were concerned about the noise caused by the construction, and the early hours it starts.

"And before 6:00 a.m., the trucks came, they start jackhammering the sidewalks. Before 6:00 in the morning," said Larry He, the chief of staff for New York State Assemblymember William Colton.

When contacted by NBC New York, Zhuang's office said they had no comment and that they had not talked to the councilmember since her arrest.

However, on Thursday it was announced that Zhuang along with her lawyer will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to address what happened and "clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and correct the public record," her office said.

In a press release announcing the conference, the councilwoman's office said in part that Zhuang "was aiding an elderly protester who had fallen to the ground when she was grabbed by the neck from behind by an officer who was using excessive force. She reacted instinctively to protect herself amid the chaos." Zhuang allegedly plans to show video evidence showcasing her claim. The press release announcing the conference also notes that witnesses to the events will be present.

A City Hall spokesperson told NBC New York that the Adams administration is committed to building the shelter, saying there are none in the community and it would be the first of its kind. There will be around-the-clock security at the shelter, the spokesperson noted, and added that the construction site does have valid permits.

Construction is scheduled to be completed later in 2024. City Hall said it will keep open lines of communication to address the neighborhood’s needs.

During an interview on 1010 WINS Thursday morning, Adams addressed the incident involving the councilwoman.

Adams went on to say that he was " going to reach out to the councilperson and sit down with her and try to resolve this issue, but it was really unfortunate. She has always been an advocate for law enforcement, but these issues are extremely emotional, and we have to find ways to resolve them without any form of violence."

"I like Susan," Adams said. "I was disappointed on what happened in this unfortunate situation. I think she's a new young councilperson that wants to advocate on behalf of her community. And these are extremely emotional issues that we're talking about, but it was a pretty nasty bite that the chief received from the councilperson, and we have been talking about assault on police officers as they carry out their jobs."