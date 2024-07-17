Councilwoman arrested for biting NYPD deputy chief during protest: Source

What to Know New York City Councilwoman Susan Zhuang was arrested for allegedly biting the deputy chief of the NYPD during a protest in Brooklyn, a senior police official said.

According to police sources, Zhuang, a Democrat representing the 43rd district, was protesting the construction of a new homeless shelter at the corner of 25th Avenue and 86th Street in Bensonhurst.

According to the senior police official, Zhuang bit Deputy Chief Frank DiGiacomo in the arm, describing it as a "pretty nasty bite."

NBC New York captured video of the scene, which shows a multitude of protesters demonstrating in front of the construction site. Additionally, videos circulating online seem to show a group of protesters trying to dismantle the barricade, while another video allegedly shows the councilwoman arrested and cuffed to the metal barricade gate.

Prior to her alleged arrest, Zhuang posted on X, previously known as Twitter, a video of protesters asking to see the permits for the construction of the homeless shelter, alleging there are none.

"There is no permits [sic]," Zhuang writes. "Mayor office allowed construction at 5 a.m. in our neighborhood."

There is no permits. Mayor office allowed construction at 5 am in our neighborhood pic.twitter.com/ERR4uo3KPg — Susan Zhuang 莊文怡 (@susanzhuangnyc) July 17, 2024

The founder of the Guardian Angels and former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa also posted on X video of the protesters trying to dismantle the barricade.

"Local residents in Bensonhurst are protesting a homeless shelter that was being opened at 5AM with NO consent from the community, or their Council Member Susan Zhuang! Zhuang stood up for her community, and was arrested this morning protesting this shelter," Sliwa's post reads in part. "WE STAND WITH SUSAN ZHUANG and the entire Bensonhurst community against unsafe shelters in residential communities!"

Local residents in Bensonhurst are protesting a homeless shelter that was being opened at 5AM with NO consent from the community, or their Council Member Susan Zhuang! Zhuang stood up for her community, and was arrested this morning protesting this shelter. WE STAND WITH SUSAN… pic.twitter.com/tCdTYD0jCp — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) July 17, 2024

Zhuang was arrested for assault, according to police sources. Attorney information for the councilwoman was not immediately known.

NBC New York has reached out to Zhuang's office for comment.

Additional information is not available at this time.