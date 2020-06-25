Cops Seek Person of Interest in Deadly Manhattan Punch to the Face

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the deadly punch of a 37-year-old homeless man on a Manhattan street this month.

The victim, Julius Cabrera, was on West 135th Street in Harlem shortly after midnight June 14 when police say a stranger socked him in the face, knocking him to the pavement. Cabrera's head struck the concrete and he blacked out.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police released surveillance images (above) of a man they describe as a person of interest in the case. He's described as heavy with a beard and a mustache. The person of interest was last seen wearing a blue and gray baseball cap, a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.