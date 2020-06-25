Assault

Cops Seek Person of Interest in Deadly Manhattan Punch to the Face

Police released surveillance images of the person of interest they’re hoping to identify.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the deadly punch of a 37-year-old homeless man on a Manhattan street this month.

The victim, Julius Cabrera, was on West 135th Street in Harlem shortly after midnight June 14 when police say a stranger socked him in the face, knocking him to the pavement. Cabrera's head struck the concrete and he blacked out.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police released surveillance images (above) of a man they describe as a person of interest in the case. He's described as heavy with a beard and a mustache. The person of interest was last seen wearing a blue and gray baseball cap, a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

