Cops Hunt for Brooklyn Sexual Predator Who Exposed Himself to 7-Year-Old Girl

Police want help finding a man accused of luring a young girl into a Brooklyn building where he exposed himself.

The 7-year-old was reportedly approached by the stranger and then lured into the Borough Park building on 38th Street last Friday around 5:30 p.m.

Once inside, police said the man exposed himself to the girl and tried giving her money to perform a sexual act. She refused and was able to get away, according to the NYPD.

The suspect is likely in his mid 30s, and was last seen wearing a black hooded short sleeve shirt, black pants, black sneakers, gloves and a gray hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).