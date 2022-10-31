Brooklyn

Cops Hunt for Brooklyn Sexual Predator Who Exposed Himself to 7-Year-Old Girl

The suspect reportedly tried to entice the young girl by paying her money

By NBC New York Staff

Police want help finding a man accused of luring a young girl into a Brooklyn building where he exposed himself.

The 7-year-old was reportedly approached by the stranger and then lured into the Borough Park building on 38th Street last Friday around 5:30 p.m.

Once inside, police said the man exposed himself to the girl and tried giving her money to perform a sexual act. She refused and was able to get away, according to the NYPD.

The suspect is likely in his mid 30s, and was last seen wearing a black hooded short sleeve shirt, black pants, black sneakers, gloves and a gray hat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

BrooklynBorough Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us