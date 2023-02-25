Queens

Cops Arrest Son for Stabbing Death of 60-Year-Old Mom Inside NYC Home

By NBC New York Staff

A Queens man is in custody facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his mom and injuring his dad inside the parent's home on Friday, police officials said.

Dennis Cho, 20, was taken into custody at the Flushing home around 2 p.m. after police responded to a 911 call. At the home, they found the 60-year-old woman flying on the floor with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The victim, Hyun Sook Cho, was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries.

NYPD officials said the son's father, a 61-year-old, had lacerations to his hand and minor injuries to his head and neck, but refused medical attention at the home after first responders arrived.

Officers took the 20-year-old son into custody on charges of murder, assault, criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing.

