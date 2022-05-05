Brooklyn

Cop Stabbed, Suspect Shot in Coney Island, Sources Say

It happened just before 1 p.m. on West 8th Street; both are expected to survive

By Myles Miller

citizen app cop slash
Citizen App

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in the leg in Brooklyn Thursday, according to two senior police department sources with knowledge of the case.

Few details were immediately available regarding what happened on West 8th Street in Coney Island, between Neptune and Surf avenues, just before 1 p.m.

The police officer is expected to survive, as is the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in custody, the sources said.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement response. The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area because of an investigation but didn't immediately provide additional information on the case.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDConey Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us