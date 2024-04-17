Concrete pump stuck between Brooklyn buildings after 23-story incident

We'll leave the quipping to the NYC Department of Buildings on this one: "Well, this wasn't in the blueprint."

A concrete pump collapsed as it poured concrete at a new 23-story building in Gowanus, landing precariously between the top of two buildings with the street in full view below, DOB said Wednesday.

No one was hurt. DOB personnel issued an emergency order for the safe removal of the pump and cited the contractor for not following manufacturer specs when using it.

The DOB reminds people to call 311 with any site condition concerns.

