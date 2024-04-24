Columbia protesters agree to dismantle tents, keep non-students out, university says

What to Know Pro-Palestinian groups are protesting at colleges and universities across America, an outgrowth of a demonstration that yielded dozens of arrests at Columbia University last week

Tensions have only escalated in the weeks since, with the NYPD called to assist in clearing protesters at Columbia and NYU; no serious injuries have been reported

The groups are against Israeli military action in Gaza; they want the schools to divest from companies that help arm the country

Student protesters at Columbia University have committed to dismantling and removing a significant number of tents from the West Lawn, university officials said Wednesday, citing "important progress" in negotiations overnight.

The development comes hours after Columbia University President Minouche Shafik, facing mounting calls to resign over the burgeoning crisis, issued students a midnight deadline to come up with a plan to disperse the encampment.

In a middle-of-the-night update, a Columbia University spokesperson said student representatives of the protesters had agreed to a number of other conditions, including ensuring only affiliated students participate in the protest -- a move designed to oust purported "outsiders" that some, including Shafik and Mayor Eric Adams, blame for the escalation.

Among other concessions: Students in the encampment will comply with all FDNY requirements regarding activities and safety; and protesters have taken steps to make the encampment welcome to all and have prohibited discriminatory or harassing language.

Specifics on how these objectives would be met weren't immediately described, nor was it known if Columbia yielded to protesters' demands to any degree. University officials called the latest discussions "constructive" and said the dialogue would continue. They expect to provide further updates in around 48 hours.

The negotiation push arrived the night before U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's trip to Columbia to visit with Jewish students and address antisemitism on college campuses. He is expected to hold a press conference later Wednesday.

"Amid anti-Israel protests, Jewish students at Columbia University don't feel safe," Johnson posted Tuesday on X. "It’s become so dangerous that students were forced out of the classroom. Let’s be clear: these are not peaceful protests, these are antisemitic mobs."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 23: "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" at Columbia University entered its one-week in New York, United States on April 23, 2024. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The encampment has occupied the school's West Lawn for the better part of the last four days, according to the university.

Following protests over the Israel-Hamas war on Columbia's campus over the past week, the school made the decision to run classes on a hybrid basis through the remainder of the term. The action came a day after the school went remote for a day. Monday is the final day of classes, and exams should wrap up by the end of next week.

More than 100 protesters were arrested at New York University earlier this week as more colleges nationwide, including Yale, are seeing protests.

A spate of pro-Palestinian protests have broken out on at least nine colleges and universities across the U.S.