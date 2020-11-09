Coast Guard Suspends Search for Fisherman Off Montauk

Authorities suspended a search Sunday for a crew member of a commercial fishing boat who went overboard off eastern Long Island.
The fishing vessel Hope and Sydney sent a distress call at 11:20 p.m. Saturday reporting that crew member Carl Whitney, 32, had gone overboard about 18 miles south of Montauk Point, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The missing fisherman was not wearing a life jacket, Coast Guard officials said in a news release.
Whitney went overboard the day after ateenage fisherman was swept out to sea at Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton Beach. The search for the teenager continued Sunday, a Coast Guard spokesman said.
