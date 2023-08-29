New Jersey

Coast Guard rescues 4 people and dog from sinking boat off Jersey Shore

By NBC New York Staff

Coast Guard

A close call off the Jersey Shore over the weekend had a happy ending thanks to the quick work of a Coast Guard team.

Four people and a dog were on board a 30-foot recreational boat Sunday in Barnegat Bay when the vessel started taking on water, officials said.

The group's boat capsized mere moments after a crew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light pulled all four people and the pet safely to the rescue boat. A loose plug may have been to blame.

“The boat’s owner believes the boat was taking on water due to a loose plug, but the compartment was not accessible to confirm,” said Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light’s commanding officer.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Coast Guard said a commercial salvage company managed to right the group's boat and tow the vessel to a marina in Lanoka Harbor, where the crew brought the rescued boaters.

There were no injuries reported to any of the people involved in the rescue.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCoast GuardRescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us