Coast Guard rescues 4 people and dog from sinking boat off Jersey Shore

A close call off the Jersey Shore over the weekend had a happy ending thanks to the quick work of a Coast Guard team.

Four people and a dog were on board a 30-foot recreational boat Sunday in Barnegat Bay when the vessel started taking on water, officials said.

The group's boat capsized mere moments after a crew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light pulled all four people and the pet safely to the rescue boat. A loose plug may have been to blame.

“The boat’s owner believes the boat was taking on water due to a loose plug, but the compartment was not accessible to confirm,” said Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light’s commanding officer.

The Coast Guard said a commercial salvage company managed to right the group's boat and tow the vessel to a marina in Lanoka Harbor, where the crew brought the rescued boaters.

There were no injuries reported to any of the people involved in the rescue.