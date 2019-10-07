A Brooklyn mother is on high alert after a car pulled up to her two children and tried to lure them into the vehicle.

Now police are saying the same men tried to lure children in two separate incidents on Saturday night in Borough Park.

Just before 9 p.m., the men pulled up to two children, ages 9 and 12, as they were talking home along 55th Street.

"The car stopped and he said come, come over here, we have candies for you," the mother told NBC 4, asking us to conceal her identity. She said the children ignored the men, but they wouldn't give up.

"They started getting out of the car. And once they got out of the car, they ran for their life.... the kids were traumatized, my daughter's like, 'I have nightmares, I can't go to sleep.'"

The NYPD believes that 20 minutes earlier the same men tried to lure two children just one mile away. Those kids also ran away.

The mother who spoke with NBC 4 is urging parents to have a conversation with their children about what to do if strangers talk to them.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information on the suspects, who drove a RAV 4, to come forward.