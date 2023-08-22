Bear attacks child playing outside Westchester County home

A bear attacked a child playing in the woods in Westchester County, according to officials, sending the child to the hospital.

The 7-year-old boy was behind his home on Hickory Kingdom Road in Bedford around 11 a.m. Tuesday when he encountered the bear in the back yard, police said. A neighbor told NBC New York he took a photo of the bear after hearing a scream.

Police from North Castle responded to the scene, shooting and killing the bear after it stayed in the yard. The child was was treated by EMS and taken to the hospital, but the injuries were not considered serious, according to a press release.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection came to the scene, carrying the corpse of the bear off to test for rabies. It took four people to lift the bear and take it away.

The DEC and North Castle police checked the area and reported no other immediate threats were found.