Coney Island

Champion Hot Dog Eaters Weigh In for July 4th Nathans Contest

Summer traditions are coming back in New York City, and that includes Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut (right) weighs in for the Nathans Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest where he's set to defund his title and record.
News 4

Seventy-five hot dogs in 10 minutes — that's the record set by Joey Chestnut that this year's contest champions will try to beat Sunday, including the record holder himself.

The group of competitive eaters with their sights set on the top prize came out to Hudson Yards on Friday to weigh in before the Fourth of July contest. As tradition dictates, the competitors starred off after stepping up to the scale.

Chestnut returns to defend his record set last year when he ate 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. The 13-time champion is the favorite to claim victory once again in men's division.

News

Another record holder, in the women's competition, Miki Sudo will not be back this year after eating 48 1/2 hot dogs and buns in 2020. Sudo promised to be back next year but is sitting out this year while pregnant and expecting a child with fellow eating competitor Nick Wehry.

Michele Lesco is the odds-on favorite in the women's competition.

Michele Luso (left) and Joey Chestnut (right) stare each other down during the weigh in ahead of the Nathans Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
The hot dog contest is set to be held at Maimonides Park, next door to the Nathan's shop. Tickets are free but limited and will go out on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The annual festivities kick-off at 11 a.m. with the women's championship starting at 11:30 a.m. followed by the men at 12:30 p.m.

Last year's competition, which is normally held outside the Brooklyn flagship shop, was moved indoors. The number of men and women competing was dropped to five in each category, with plastic barriers dividing the competitors for safety.

