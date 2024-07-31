The following content is created in partnership with WICKED the Musical. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC New York editorial staff. Click here to learn more about WICKED the Musical.

Exactly how did the Wicked Witch of the West become so wicked? Broadway stalwart WICKED the Musical explores the notorious villain origin-story while imparting profound wisdom to adoring audiences across the globe. Few musicals manage to achieve this skillful blend of compelling characters and universal themes with lasting appeal quite like WICKED; the show is so enduringly popular that it continues to dazzle audiences to this day, and a star-studded film adaptation is scheduled to release in the fall of 2024.

With more than 20 years continuously running on Broadway, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the unforgettable music, the beloved characters, and the valuable life lessons that continue to resonate with fans across the globe. WICKED tells the story of two young witches attending a prestigious university in the magical Land of Oz : green-skinned Elphaba, and the beautiful and blonde Glinda. Though they begin as an ill-matched roommate pairing, an unexpected bond forms.

From Glinda’s personal character growth to Elphaba’s bravery, we delve into the valuable lessons we’ve learned along the way and all the excitement new fans can expect when they head into the Broadway district's Gershwin Theatre.

Don’t underestimate the power of friendship

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The show opens with a celebration in the Land of Oz following the death of the Wicked Witch of the West. Amidst the celebrations, an audacious citizen inquires about Glinda and Elphaba’s rumored former friendship, leading Glinda to reminisce about her past.

What begins as a mutually disappointing roommate pairing at Shiz University transforms into a complex but incredibly impactful relationship for both Elphaba and Glinda. Throughout the show, we see their friendship flourish while being challenged. In their farewell duet, “For Good,” Glinda sings about how Elphaba’s influence and good nature have helped her mature into the person she is today, despite the widespread perception of Elphaba’s wickedness.

Their journey shows us that surrounding yourself with a trustworthy inner circle will provide a support system that motivates you to take risks and be your best self. Both witches describe their friendship as the catalyst for their personal growth and finding their true selves, leaving handprints on each other's hearts.

Embrace your differences, it's what makes you who you are

Due to her green skin and powers, Elphaba is constantly ostracized from the community for being different. Only when she reaches an epiphany in “The Wizard and I” does she recognize that her eccentricities are a gift that can help her meet the Wizard. It’s human nature to conceal our differences in fear of judgment, until we grow enough to realize how confining it can be. Elphaba’s story takes us on this universal journey from self-doubt to self-acceptance; accepting yourself begins with embracing all parts of yourself and understanding that strengths and weaknesses can coexist in harmony to make you stronger.

Stand up for what you believe in

Upon discovering corruption and deceit in the Land of Oz, Elphaba promises to do everything she can to make things right, even if that means questioning authority and facing great personal risk. Elphaba stays true to herself and her principles, resolving that it's time to defy gravity. Elphaba’s journey exemplifies the power of strong moral convictions and the importance of fighting injustice, even in the face of adversity. It’s often easier to defer to authority than to disrupt the status-quo, even when those in power do wrong. In fact, it takes great courage to defend your values and fight systemic wrongs, especially when you’re up against the ruler of the Emerald City. Elphaba’s showstopping number is a testament to staying true to one’s values and ideas—no matter the cost.

More than meets the eye

Though our protagonists are witches, WICKED is a poignant reminder that humans are more than their perceived best or worst moment, and more than a single public image. As their story progresses, Glinda’s initial interaction with Elphaba is charged by jealousy of her magical abilities and an instinct to mock her for social gain. Conversely, Elphaba’s attempts to use her powers for good often result in unintended consequences and damage her reputation. Whatever they present to the world, humans are dynamic beings: imperfect, feeling, and capable of good and bad. As Glinda ascends to the status of beloved Good Witch and Elphaba is further marginalized and defamed, WICKED reveals that the narratives we craft for ourselves and others are often needlessly ill-informed while reminding us to reserve judgement.

This enchanting retelling encourages us to look beyond the surface, reserve judgment, recognize the profound impact of friendship, and uphold the values we believe in.

Whether you’re an avid theatergoer or new to the art of live performance, don’t miss out on the chance to defy gravity! Click here to learn more about the Broadway sensation, WICKED the Musical.