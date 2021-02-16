Car Wash Worker Fatally Strikes Woman Waiting for Vehicle, Faces DWI Charges

A 54-year-old woman who was waiting for her vehicle at a New York City car wash was struck and killed by an employee, according to police.

Authorities say the woman, who has not been identified, was walking in front of the Crossbay Car Wash in Ozone Park around 2 p.m. Monday when a worker exiting the car wash bay in a 2011 Jeep Liberty hit her. The woman suffered severe body trauma and she later died at Jamaica Hospital, police said.

After striking the woman, the worker also went on to hit a parked vehicle before coming to a rest.

The worker was immediately taken into police custody, and the NYPD on Tuesday said 43-year-old Edwin Vargas has been charged with the woman's death.

In addition to a vehicular manslaughter charge, Vargas was also charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.