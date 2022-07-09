Car Thieves Rip Keys From 71-Year-Old Owner in NYC Driveway: Cops

A brazen robbery struck close to home for a 71-year-old Brooklyn man who faced down car thieves in a daylight driveway showdown.

Police said the robbery duo struck the Canarsie residence around 5 p.m. Thursday when one of the unidentified men approached the victim in the driveway where his SUV was parked.

A brief struggle followed as the man punched the victim in the face and ripped the car keys from his hands, according to police. The entire exchange was caught on camera.

The suspects are seen on video jumping in the car and speeding off.

Police said the SUV was later found on Staten Island, but the license plates and personal items left inside the vehicle were gone.