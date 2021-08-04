‘Cannot Turn Blind Eye': NYC's Largest Public Workers Union Calls for Cuomo to Resign

What to Know New York City's largest public employee union, which represents about 200,000 current and retired city workers, have called for Gov. Cuomo to resign.

New York City's largest public employee union, which represents about 200,000 current and retired city workers, have called for Gov. Cuomo to resign -- the latest in the ongoing political fallout following Attorney General Letitia James' investigation which concluded that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

“Safety and security must be the standard of every workplace. The details made public as part of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation make clear that is not the case in the Governor’s office," DC 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido said in its statement.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the harassment perpetuated by Governor Cuomo. It is evident he is no longer fit to serve. The Governor must resign. If he does not, the Assembly must begin the process to impeach.”

DC 37 is New York City's largest public employee union and represents 150,000 members and 50,000 retirees.

The union joins a growing number of politicians and voters calling on the governor's resignation, adding that if he does not willingly step aside, he should be impeached.

This latest development comes on the same day that the district attorney offices for Westchester County and Manhattan announced they are launching inquiries into Cuomo's conduct following the bombshell Attorney General public report that dropped Tuesday and found that the political scion sexually harassed 11 women.

The attorney general's report, which has been made available to the public for the first time Tuesday, found that the sexual harassment faced by nearly a dozen women is in violation of state and federal law. Demands for Cuomo's resignation were swift and came from levels of government as high up as the White House, where President Joe Biden said the governor should step down.

Gov. Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a sexually suggestive nature that created a hostile work environment for women," the attorney general stated Tuesday.

