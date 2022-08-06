Bystander Shot in Back on Sidewalk Outside Bronx Zoo: Police

A woman at a bus stop just outside of the Bronx Zoo was shot in the back, police said, an apparent victim in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators said the 55-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk along Southern Boulevard near East 187th Street in the Belmont neighborhood just before 6 p.m. when she suddenly felt a pain. She quickly realized she had been shot in the back.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital. She is expected to survive, police said.

It was not immediately clear who or what the shooter or shooters were aiming at, but police believe the woman was a bystander and not the intended target.

Police said they are looking for two teenagers, who are believed to have taken off on a red and black motorcycle. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.