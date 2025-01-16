This city in New York has the hottest housing market in the US, study finds

For the second year in a row, Zillow -- a real estate website -- predicts that a specific city in New York will be the most competitive for buyers in the coming year in the United States.

Buffalo is predicted by Zillow to have the hottest housing market in the United States.It has topped the list thanks to having the most new jobs per new home permitted. Additionally sellers held strong negotiations advantage throughout last year, Zillow's market heat index found.

The average home value in Buffalo in 2024 was $260,537, according to Zillow.

Although affordability has improved slightly compared to last year, it's still top of mind for home buyers. Lower-than-average home prices and rent costs in Buffalo and Midwest metro areas like Indianapolis, St. Louis and Kansas City have driven demand in these areas, pushing them to the top of the ranking.

According to Zillow, hot markets are found in the Northeast, Great Lakes and South regions and expand into the Midwest and West.

Meanwhile, a tri-state area city also cracked the top 5. Hartford, Connecticut, came in as the city with the 4th hottest housing market in the country, according to Zillow.

Scroll down for the complete list of the 2025 hottest markets: