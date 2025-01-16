New York

This city in New York has the hottest housing market in the US, study finds

By NBC New York Staff

For the second year in a row, Zillow -- a real estate website -- predicts that a specific city in New York will be the most competitive for buyers in the coming year in the United States.

Buffalo is predicted by Zillow to have the hottest housing market in the United States.It has topped the list thanks to having the most new jobs per new home permitted. Additionally sellers held strong negotiations advantage throughout last year, Zillow's market heat index found.

The average home value in Buffalo in 2024 was $260,537, according to Zillow.

Although affordability has improved slightly compared to last year, it's still top of mind for home buyers. Lower-than-average home prices and rent costs in Buffalo and Midwest metro areas like Indianapolis, St. Louis and Kansas City have driven demand in these areas, pushing them to the top of the ranking.

According to Zillow, hot markets are found in the Northeast, Great Lakes and South regions and expand into the Midwest and West.

Meanwhile, a tri-state area city also cracked the top 5. Hartford, Connecticut, came in as the city with the 4th hottest housing market in the country, according to Zillow.

Scroll down for the complete list of the 2025 hottest markets:

2025
Hottest
Markets
Rank		Metropolitan
Area		Change
in Rank
from
2024 		Zillow
Home
Value Index
(ZHVI) 2024		ZHVI
Year
over
Year
Growth,
2024		2025
Home
Value
Growth
Forecast		Jobs per
New
Home
Permitted		Change in
Inventory
Versus
2018–2019
Averages
1Buffalo, NY0$260,5375.7 %2.8 %2.0-46.1 %
2Indianapolis, IN2$275,6393.6 %3.4 %0.5-16.1 %
3Providence, RI2$484,0196.7 %3.7 %1.3-62 %
4Hartford, CT15$363,2986.5 %4.2 %1.1-68.6 %
5Philadelphia, PA6$362,7444.6 %2.6 %1.5-46 %
6St. Louis, MO9$250,1414.2 %1.9 %1.3-43.8 %
7Charlotte, NC0$377,4501.6 %3.2 %-0.517.5 %
8Kansas City, MO10$299,1183.8 %2.7 %0.2-36 %
9Richmond, VA11$368,9574.1 %2.9 %-0.1-43.3 %
10Salt Lake City, UT18$543,3242.8 %2.3 %0.5-4.8 %
11Cincinnati, OH-9$281,8874.6 %2.9 %-0.2-32.8 %
12Columbus, OH-9$310,7463.8 %3.1 %-0.8-20.5 %
13Virginia Beach, VA23$349,1864.6 %2.5 %1.2-42.6 %
14Cleveland, OH-6$228,1406.4 %2.8 %0.6-52.6 %
15Miami, FL10$486,0561.0 %3.5 %1.0-4.4 %
16Boston, MA10$694,4944.7 %2.1 %0.1-45.8 %
17Oklahoma City, OK21$230,4662.5 %2.4 %0.7-2.5 %
18Detroit, MI6$248,1264.8 %1.7 %0.1-34.1 %
19San Diego, CA10$939,1743.8 %2.5 %-0.4-32.9 %
20Birmingham, AL21$247,5090.7 %1.3 %0.4-13.9 %
21Raleigh, NC-4$441,0661.1 %1.7 %-0.7-13.5 %
22Riverside, CA12$583,4203 %2.4 %-0.3-25. %
23Orlando, FL-14$391,924-0.3 %2.2 %-0.617 %
24Atlanta, GA-18$379,2620.3 %2.6 %-0.7-3 %
25Pittsburgh, PA-9$208,5832.8 %0.6 %1.0-32.3 %
26Louisville, KY-12$255,2064.7 %1.9 %-0.4-27.1 %
27Phoenix, AZ8$454,001-0.3 %1.7 %-0.4-7.9 %
28Washington, DC11$567,8254.4 %0.8 %-0.1-38.8 %
29Tampa, FL-19$372,170-2.5 %2.2 %-0.67.3 %
30Dallas, TX-9$368,683-0.4 %1.0 %-0.41.5 %
31Nashville, TN2$436,3011.7 %2.2 %-0.8-10.8 %
32Seattle, WA0$735,6835.1 %1.9 %-1.0-23.5 %
33Baltimore, MD10$386,0013.6 %0.8 %-0.2-46.9 %
34Los Angeles, CA-11$949,0574.6 %1.7 %-0.4-26.1 %
35Las Vegas, NV-23$428,7255.1 %1.1 %0.2-18.3 %
36San Antonio, TX13$280,603-1.8 %0.3 %0.222.7 %
37Sacramento, CA-10$577,6302.1 %0.0 %0.0-29.9 %
38Houston, TX9$306,1910.6 %0.6 %-0.31 %
39Chicago, IL-17$321,4845.4 %1.2 %-0.5-48.6 %
40Jacksonville, FL-9$353,501-0.9 %1.9 %-0.814.1 %
41New York, NY4$677,3686.4 %1.3 %0.3-55.9 %
42Milwaukee, WI2$343,9205.3 %2.4 %-1.6-27.1 %
43Memphis, TN-30$233,8851.1 %2.3 %-1.7-1.2 %
44Denver, CO4$579,6040.8 %0.1 %-0.64.3 %
45Minneapolis, MN1$368,5622.5 %0.2 %-0.8-26.7 %
46Austin, TX-6$444,248-3.2 %-0.4 %-0.633.7 %
47Portland, OR-10$543,8141.8 %0.3 %-1.3-19.3 %
48San Jose, CA-6$1,588,1867.9 %-0.2 %-1.3-34.8 %
49San Francisco, CA-19$1,140,7182.7 %-1.7 %-1.1-3.5 %
50New Orleans, LA0$235,657-1.4 %-3.8 %-0.961.1 %

