protests

Somber tribute to 10,000+ children lost in Israel-Hamas war planned at Bryant Park

By NBC New York Staff

bryant park protest
Getty Images

Hundreds of demonstrators are expected to gather at Bryant Park Thursday to hold a silent procession symbolizing the more than 10,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza since October, and the Israeli children killed the day of the siege.

The group, wearing all black, will also demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war., and an end to U.S. military aid in Israel. They are expected to hold effigies of children to recognize the lives lost.

The event begins at noon near 40th Street and Sixth Avenue.

War-related demonstrations have disrupted transit at Manhattan hubs, including Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station's Moynihan Hall. One on Wednesday shut down traffic on the Van Wyck Expressway at JFK Airport. More than two dozen people were arrested on disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic charges, the Port Authority said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

protestsMTAPenn StationGrand Central TerminalBryant Park
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us