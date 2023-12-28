Somber tribute to 10,000+ children lost in Israel-Hamas war planned at Bryant Park

Hundreds of demonstrators are expected to gather at Bryant Park Thursday to hold a silent procession symbolizing the more than 10,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza since October, and the Israeli children killed the day of the siege.

The group, wearing all black, will also demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war., and an end to U.S. military aid in Israel. They are expected to hold effigies of children to recognize the lives lost.

The event begins at noon near 40th Street and Sixth Avenue.

War-related demonstrations have disrupted transit at Manhattan hubs, including Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station's Moynihan Hall. One on Wednesday shut down traffic on the Van Wyck Expressway at JFK Airport. More than two dozen people were arrested on disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic charges, the Port Authority said.