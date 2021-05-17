Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown.

Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.

For years, the Lawn at Bryant Park has hosted many events including musical performances, fitness classes and movie nights, among other events, particularly during the summer. The Lawn converts into an ice skating rink for the winter months.

Bryant Park is known for its meticulously groomed lawn of one acre outlined by perennial planting beds with 7,000 square feet of planting area. It is nestled between noteworthy buildings that have defined Midtown Manhattan architecture.