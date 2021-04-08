Brooklyn

Brooklyn Teacher Charged With Rape of Step Daughter: NYPD

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A New York City Department of Education employee was arrested on Wednesday and charged with rape of a minor, police said.

The NYPD says 26-year-old Sergio Garcia, a teacher at a Brooklyn school is accused of raping his step daughter who was 14 years old at the time. The victim is now a few years older, a police department spokesperson told NBC New York.

Garcia was charged with sexual misconduct, act in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, sexual abuse and two counts of rape, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
