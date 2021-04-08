Brooklyn Teacher Charged With Rape of Step Daughter: NYPD

A New York City Department of Education employee was arrested on Wednesday and charged with rape of a minor, police said.

The NYPD says 26-year-old Sergio Garcia, a teacher at a Brooklyn school is accused of raping his step daughter who was 14 years old at the time. The victim is now a few years older, a police department spokesperson told NBC New York.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Garcia was charged with sexual misconduct, act in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, sexual abuse and two counts of rape, police said.

No other information was immediately available.